Family Finds Beloved Dog Alive Amid California Wildfires

Izzy relaxes on Oct. 14, 2017, in Windsor, California. Jonathan Copper / AP

At Sonoma County Animal Services, veterinarians and assistants are caring for 64 cats and 44 dogs, nearly all of them brought in from fire zones. Cats generally have the most severe injuries, including smoke inhalation, burned paws or singed fur and whiskers.

“The severity is often terrible,” said Dr. Katie McKenzie, the lead veterinarian. “Their paw pads are burned off. Or if they aren’t, they come off in the days following. So our goal is to treat them, to remove the tissue that is too burned to be saved and to provide them with pain medication, bandaging.”

Caretakers will change the bandages every 48 hours for as long as six to eight weeks, she said.

Shelter workers update their website every hour with photos of the pets they’ve rescued, and they’re fielding frantic calls from worried pet owners searching for their furry companions. Twenty-five animals have been reunited with their owners, said Monica Argenti, a spokeswoman for the shelter, which is run by the county.