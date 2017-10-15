Bannon's Playbook: How He'll Wreck the GOP Establishment

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Of the seven Republican senators up for re-election in 2018, only Cruz can rest easy that Bannon isn’t coming after him.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who was likely to face a stiff primary challenge of the Bannon-backed variety, announced last month that he won’t seek another term. And there’s little doubt that other groups would have been ready to back an oust-Corker effort because the senator has threatened to derail the president’s tax reform plan over deficit concerns.

These groups don’t believe that conservative candidates are likelier to lose to Democrats in a general election. Instead, they think the real danger is that the grassroots will stay home if Republicans nominate establishment candidates.

For America and SCF are operating on parallel tracks with Bannon, their leaders told NBC. “We have similar ultimate goals,” Cuccinelli said.

But it is Bannon who has taken point, and he’s done so with the backing of Robert Mercer, who made his billions through the legendary Wall Street hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. Mercer emerged as one of the largest single donors for Trump, pumping more than $15 million into a super PAC that helped Trump.

Bannon, a close ally of the Mercer family, will back 15 anti-establishment Senate candidates — including some Republicans seeking nominations to take down Democratic incumbents — and he’s conditioning his support on candidates agreeing not to vote for McConnell as majority leader,

according to Bloomberg Politics.

Without the Mercer money, Stevens said, there isn’t “any legitimacy to considering Bannon anything but just another weird guy on television.”

Bannon has broadly criticized McConnell’s leadership, lack of support for Trump and the Senate’s failure to repeal Obamacare, and he went after the Kentucky Republican directly on Saturday at the Values Voter gathering in D.C.

Noting that he was speaking metaphorically, Bannon likened McConnell to Julius Caesar, who was stabbed to death by Roman senators, including his old friend, Brutus. McConnell’s critics, Bannon said, are now wondering: “Who’s going to be Brutus to your Julius Caesar?”

Jonathan Allen reported from Washington and Keri Geiger from New York.