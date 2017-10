Recording artist Nelly watches the game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Bobcats during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 15, 2013. Chris Keane / Reuters

Koehler says the woman “wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.”

Auburn police arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday in his tour bus at a Walmart. He was

booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree rape and released later that day.

He has not been charged with a crime.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, has called the rape claim a “completely fabricated allegation.”