The Surf Life in Ghana is Far From a Wipe Out

Surf & Impact’s upcoming surfers share a laugh with their program’s director, Ebenezer Feliz Bentum. Erica Ayisi

14-year-old Clement Cobbinah learned how to inspect the surfboard leash, attach it to his ankle, and stand on it through this program.

“It was a bit scary and nervous on my first day,” he admitted. “But it got better and fun, especially on my first time standing up on the surfboard and riding the wave.”

Surfing is costly for a developing country like Ghana. A surfboard costs at least $625. A family here earns about half that amount in a month. Sandy Alibo from France assists Surf and Impact by shipping donated boards to Busua from Europe.

Related:

The Inspiration Behind Rapper Young Paris’ White Face Paint

To sustain surfing here Alibo wants Ghanaians to manufacture it domestically. “I would love to teach Ghanaians how to shape the boards by themselves and produce the board in Ghana directly,” she said.

Bentum walked confidently with his surfboard in one hand and giving the signature “surf-ups” symbol with the other. As long as the children around him continue learning the ways of the waves, he said surfing in Ghana is here to stay.

“It’s not only Europeans surfing. We are surfing in Africa and right here in Ghana too.”

Ahanta Waves School is open for lessons in Busua, Ghana. Erica Ayisi

Follow NBCBLK on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram