No End in Sight: High Winds Fan Deadly California Wildfires

Smoke smolders from a fire-ravaged home destroyed by a wildfire on Oct. 14, 2017, in Sonoma, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

“Things went to hell last night,” winemaker Dean Vincent Bordigioni told the AP. The owner of Annadel Estate Winery said he awoke at 3 a.m. with flames spreading across a ridge above his property.

Firefighters spent much of the week digging ditches around the fires to keep them from spreading. On the other side of the barriers are some of Santa Rosa’s most expensive homes and a historic central plaza built centuries ago when the area was under Spanish rule.

High winds make it more likely the fires will jump those perimeters, officials said.

After losing ground overnight, firefighters were trying to keep the blaze from crossing into the city from the north on Saturday afternoon, with flames threatening streets on the outskirts of town, Steve Crawford, a Cal Fire operations chief, said.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder said his department was fielding calls from people complaining about looting, and that, even with new evacuation orders for some parts of the city, officials were working on allowing residents to return to areas no longer under the threat of fire ─ and where the fire already destroyed homes.

That includes the area around

Coffey Park, which was largely reduced to ashes.

“We’re working on plans to open up areas hardest hit and give people the tools they need to rebuild their lives and start to move forward,” Schreeder said in an update broadcast

on Facebook.

While Sonoma County scrambles, western neighbor Napa County began to relax a little, as the fires did not appear to be spreading much there, officials said Saturday. There were no new evacuations, but authorities warned that the high winds and low humidity required continued vigilance.

“This morning I woke up and saw blue skies, but I can tell you I’m not the same person I was on Sunday,” said Belia Ramos, a member of the county board of supervisors. “None of us are. That takes a toll on everybody.”

Four people have been confirmed dead in Napa County, and there are 74 open missing persons cases, officials said. They warned residents returning to their homes not to clean up the debris because it probably contains toxic materials. Debris removal should be left to government crews, they said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has begun taking applications for individual assistance grants, but officials advised homeowners to seek compensation from their insurance companies first.