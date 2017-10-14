Academy Expels Weinstein Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Harvey Weinstein arrives to the Vanity Fair after-party of the 2014 Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. Axel Koester / Corbis file via Getty Images

“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the academy said.

The film organization, which hosts the Oscars, came under pressure to expel the powerful film producer since the New York Times

published an Oct. 5 report that alleged Weinstein had abused his position of power to sexually harass and assault women.

Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded, The Weinstein Co., on Sunday. His companies have been involved with the production or distribution of more than 80 Oscar-winning films.

Harvey Weinstein also won a statue as a producer for Best Picture winner “Shakespeare in Love.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.