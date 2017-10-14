5 Arrested Decades Later for 'Racially Motivated' Murder

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Timothy Coggins

Timothy Coggins Spalding County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators spoke to people who knew Coggins, but the investigation went cold, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said at a news conference.

This past March, new evidence led investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Spalding County to re-examine the case.

Dix did not provide details on the nature of the evidence, saying more tips were received after authorities, over the summer, announced to the media the case was re-opened.

Some witnesses confessed they lived with knowledge about the case for years, but were afraid to come forward, Dix said.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster for everybody that was involved,” Dix said.

Police arrested five people on Friday in connection with the slaying. Frankie Gebhardt, 59, and Bill Moore Sr, 58, were each charged with murder, aggravated assault and other crimes.

Authorities did not immediately say where Gebhardt and Moore lived. At a hearing Saturday morning, the two were denied bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Related:

Follow Other Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved

Gregory Huffman, 47, was charged with obstruction and violation of oath of office, Dix said. Huffman was a detention officer with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office but his employment was terminated after he was arrested. Huffman was being held on a $25,000 bond for the violation of oath of office and $10,000 for obstruction.

Lamar Bunn, a police officer in the town of Milner, which is south of Spalding County, was also arrested and charged with obstruction, as was Sandra Bunn, 58. She is Lamar’s mother, according to NBC affiliate WXIA. Lamar and Sandra were both released Friday night on bond of $706.75.

Image: Clockwise, left to right; Gregory Huffman, Bill Moore Sr., Frankie Gebhardt, Sandra Bunn, and Lamar Bunn.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Puerto Rico Sets Goal of 95% Power Restoration in December
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman Who Accused Rapper Nelly of Rape Won't Testify
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Steve Bannon Declares 'War' Against GOP Establishment
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»