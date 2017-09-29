'I'm Mad as Hell': San Juan Mayor Blasts Aid Delays

San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, left, hugs a woman during her visit to a nursing home in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sept. 22. 2017. Thais Llorca / EPA

Initially, the Trump administration named a one-star general to run U.S. military operations, then upgraded the command to three-star Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, who headed to Puerto Rico on Thursday.

An Army spokesperson said that as of 4 p.m. ET Friday the Army has more than 4,900 soldiers and Army Corps of Engineers civilian personnel in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were also hit by the hurricane. Thirty aircraft and more than 500 trucks are committed to relief efforts, the spokesperson said.

Yulín Cruz said help has not been reaching stranded residents quickly enough. She said the Federal Emergency Management Agency “has collapsed” in Puerto Rico.

“I cannot fathom that the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles,” she said. “If we don’t get the food and the water into people’s hands, we are going to see something close to a genocide,” she said.

“I am asking the president of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives,” Yulín Cruz said.

FEMA said this week that Puerto Rico has received 4.4 million meal kits, 6.5 million liters of water.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long said on MSNBC Friday that progress is being made. He said airport and port capacity is increasing. “We are making progress, every day capacity is coming open,” he said.

“We’ve worked to clear 11 highways, we’re continuing to push forward and open up those arteries to be able to pump more in,” Long said. “The bottom line is that the capacity will continue to increase.”

President Donald Trump has praised the government’s response after the hurricane. “We have done an incredible job, considering there’s absolutely nothing to work with,” Trump said, adding that “the power grid is gone.”

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke said Friday that “clearly, the situation here in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane is not satisfactory, but together we are getting there.”