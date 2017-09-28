Massachusetts School Rejects Melania Trump's Book Gift

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Melania Trump has responded after a Massachusetts school librarian decided to reject a shipment of 10 Dr. Seuss books sent by the first lady as part of National Read a Book Day.

In a lengthy letter titled “Dear Mrs. Trump” posted to the Horn Book blog, Cambridgeport Elementary School librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro thanked the first lady for the note she sent to students at the school, but said she was returning the books because “…my school doesn’t have a NEED for these books.” She added, “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities…?”

She also suggested that more thought could have gone into the selection of the books, saying that “Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché…”

The White House responded to NBC Boston’s request for comment on Thursday afternoon.

US Senator: Russian Trolls Exploiting NFL Controversy

[NATL] US Senator: Russian Internet Trolls Exploiting NFL Kneeling Controversy

“Mrs. Trump intends to use her platform as First Lady to help as many children as she can. She has demonstrated this in both actions and words since her husband took office, and sending books to schools across the country is but one example,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director. “Turning the gesture of sending young school children books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere.”

Many in Cambridge said they agreed with the school librarian’s decision to send back the books.

“The people in the White House need to do some homework on different topics, and Cambridge does not need extra books,” resident Dan Trajman said.

“Perhaps the nature of the books that were selected could be a bit more thoughtful as well,” noted Chris Walter, the parent of a Cambridgeport Elementary School student.

“Given that we are in Cambridgeport, I think that’s to be expected that they’re going to make a political statement,” said Natasha Ristivojevic, a Cambridge mother.

Still others were surprised that any school would turn away a cornerstone of learning.

Trump Announces Sweeping Tax Reform Plan

[NATL] Trump Announces Sweeping Tax Reform Plan, Vows Continued Push for Health Care Reform

“She should have said thank you to that, not sent them back,” parent Renaud Vinson said.

“I think all books are readable,” added Maeve Condon. “I think that no matter what your opinion is, if there’s multiple, then that’s great. That means two kids can take them out at the same time.”

Cambridge Public Schools said they support their employees’ right to voice personal opinions, but noted, “We have counseled the employee on all relevant policies, including donations policies and the policy against public resources being used for political purposes.”

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • TFrustrated

    A librarian with a graduate degree in library science should
    know how to write a thank you note politely. Forget the librarian in you,
    the ten books on your list, or what you think about other cities or states or
    the department of education. Not that hard.

    THANK YOU FOR THE BOOKS.

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Pregnant Woman Among 2 Killed in Shooting, Baby Delivered
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Family of Teen Missing from Naval Base Told of Body
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
In Space, U.S. and Russia Friendship Untethered
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»