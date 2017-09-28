$5,000 reward being offered for robbery at gas station on Forsyth Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An armed robbery occurred on Thursday morning at the Walthall Station on Forsyth Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two males walked into the store and approached the clerk. One of the suspects pointed his gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Both suspects then took the store register and ran toward the woods behind the store.

One of the store employee’s was able to run next door to Quick Luke for help.

Both suspects were described wearing black pants with black hoodies, white gloves, and bandanas were covering their face.

This robbery is currently being investigated.

According to the Macon Regional Crimestoppers a $5,000 reward leading police to an arrest, was offered by an anonymous donor.

If you have information about the incident or the suspects, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.