Robberies have decreased in Bibb County over the past few months

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More police patrolling and community involvement helped decrease the number of robberies in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said with a group effort robberies decreased from June to July in comparison to August to September.

There were 11 robberies in June, 16 in July, 5 in August and 9 in September.

Captain Shermine Jones, Violent Crimes Unit, said working together made this possible.

“First, you know, give credit where it’s due and that’s the community helping out as well as there were some breakthroughs we’ve gotten from the patrol level with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other agencies in Middle Georgia,” Jones said.

He said you should be aware of your surroundings in case a robbery occurs. Also, Jones said you shouldn’t be afraid to talk to police if you see or hear anything.