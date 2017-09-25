Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing woman in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for robbing and kidnapping a woman Sunday night in Macon.

Investigators say 24-year-old Marquethus Flowers and one other suspect took the woman’s purse and forced her into the trunk of her car at gunpoint. The robbery and kidnapping happened in the back parking lot of the American Red Cross on Bloomfield Rd. around 10:30 p.m.

The woman was able to open the trunk and jump out while Flowers and the other robber drove off in her car. She ended up on Mercer University Drive and was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle Monday morning at 3 a.m. The driver led police on a chase into the Crystal Lake Apartments, where two men ran from the car. Flowers was arrested and charged with Hijacking of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping. He also had warrants on other unrelated charges for Robbery, Cruelty to Children, Battery (Family Violence), Criminal Trespass, Obstructing or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Telephone Call and Aggravated Assault.

The second suspect in this case is still on the loose. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.