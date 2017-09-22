Man wanted for robbing State Bank in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbing the State Bank & Trust Company Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a man walked into the lobby, wrote a note demanding money. He handed it to the teller, who complied with the robber’s demands. He left with money and drove off in a 2000 model dark colored Toyota Corolla.

A picture of the suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.