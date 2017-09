MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to burglary and arson that occurred at Pacecar Express on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old black male on Thursday around 2 PM. He is charged with burglary and arson, and is at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department’s Arson Investigator determined the fire was set on purpose.