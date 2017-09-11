Gray couple: “Loses power, but still have each other”

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thousands of people are without power as Irma bring strong winds and heavy rain to middle Georgia.

The tropical storm leaves behind downed trees and power lines. Downgraded to a tropical storm, Hurricane Irma has left residents across middle Georgia without power.

“First thing I said was wow, there goes the power,” says Troy Dillard who lives in Gray.

Troy and his wife Carmalita say they were watching TV when the electricity shut off.

Carmalita Dillard says, “We had kind of anticipated that it would probably go out and because we live on a well, last night we started filling up water to be able flush the toilet and things like that. And he put candles and everything in room.”

Like the Dillards, Georgia Power is recommending all customers to prepare.

Theresa Robinson, External Affairs Manager at Georgia Power says, “Always have a storm kit that’s got perishable foods, water, flashlights, first aid and your medications.”

The couple says they’re using this “me time” since they don’t have kids in the house to look after.

“Our youngest that was staying here, he went off to school about three weeks ago. He goes to school in Alma, Michigan so it just left the both of us, so it’s pretty easy to fit in for the both of us,” Mr. Dillard adds.

The couple plans on firing up the grill and relaxing until the storm passes. It’s unfortunate to be in the dark, but for this couple to have each other during this time is what lightens their hearts.

Georgia Power says in case of power outages, customers should unplug TVs, major appliances such as washers and dryers, and turn air conditioning units off so when power comes back on its protected from surges.