Three masked men rob Dollar General in Bloomfield

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who robbed Dollar General located at 4996 Bloomfield Road Saturday night.

Bibb Deputies say three masked men walked into the store armed with guns. They approached the cashier and demanded money. One suspect jumped across the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash. After taking the money, all of the suspects ran off.

No one was injured. The suspects were wearing all black. One suspect had a white stripe down the side of his pants legs. The third suspect was wearing beige, Dickie type, overalls.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

 

  • Tellit22

    It’s a shame employees here don’t arm themselves like they domain Ohio and shoot dead these low life scumbag criminals. Three pizza store workers up there all had weapons and opened fire on two thugs robbing them. They pumped six bullets into one thug punk and needless to say he is not wasting our oxygen today,lol.

