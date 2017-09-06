Deputies look for man who robbed Macon hair store, took bundles of hair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar, a hair store, Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 am at 3342 Mercer University Drive.

Bibb County’s Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez says a male went into the store wearing dark clothing with a handgun. The man took several packages of bundles of hair. No money was taken and no one was injured.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office a t 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.