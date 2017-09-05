Brinks guard robbed at local ATM

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is looking for the man who robbed a Brinks guard Tuesday morning.

According to Bibb deputies, the robbery took place at the BB&T bank ATM located located at 1302 Gray Highway around 11:15 a.m. The guard was servicing the ATM, when the suspect approached him from behind and hit him. The thief picked up a bag of money from off of the ground and ran off.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and was wearing a long sleeved blue shirt. Also, deputies are looking for a 4 door gold or light brown Dodge Avenger, with a Georgia license plate, displaying Clayton County.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.