Burning Man Attendee Dies After Running Into Massive Fire

Authorities and event organizers said Aaron Joel Mitchell died after breaking through a security barrier around the main “Man burn” event, in which a 40-foot-tall wooden statue is set alight.
In a statement, Burning Man said Mitchell was pulled from the flames by firefighters and airlifted to University of California-Davis’ burn treatment center.
He died Sunday morning.
The statement said other planned burns had been canceled, although another ritual of the nine-day, 31-year-old event, the burning of a temple, was still scheduled for Sunday night.