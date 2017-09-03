Blessed Are the Cheesemakers: Wisconsin Donating 17K Pounds to Houston

Image: Wisconsin cheese is loaded onto a truck for people affected by Harvey

Wisconsin cheese is loaded onto a truck for people affected by Harvey. Wisconsin cheese companies have donated over 17,000 lbs. of cheese. Courtesy Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

“It’s a very small thing for us to do with what they’re facing,” she told the station. “But let’s face it: cheese is comfort food. It makes you happy. If we can bring a little bit of happiness to the folks down there then that’s what we want to do.”

The shipment, which will include everything from string cheese to cheese curds, as well as 300 pounds of butter, is expected to arrive in Houston on Thursday, according to WMTV.

After making landfall in Texas, the storm battered Houston as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving 29 dead in Harris County, which includes the city of 2.3 million, the medical examiner said Saturday.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety

said it caused major damage to more than 13,000 mobile and multi-family homes in the county.

Federal officials, meanwhile, have

said the total number of homes impacted by the storm tops 100,000. Nearly half a million households have registered for aid with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

  • Jean Cade

    Cheese? Really? Let them eat cheese, huh? We survived a 500 year flood and the first thing we want is comfort food. We crave mac and cheese, cheese sandwiches, cheese chunks, bites of butter . . . Lactose intolerant victims want cheese too. Perhaps the Red Cross will take it, sell it, and buy items we really need. But thank you Wisconsin. This reminds me of the time a shoe manufacturer sent thousands of pairs of high heels to disaster stricken people in Africa.

    This story gives the term “cheese heads” a whole other meaning.

