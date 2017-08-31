MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can earn up to $1,000 for giving a tip that leads to an arrest to the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Corporal Greg Thomas became the Executive Director of Macon Regional Crimestoppers on May 15th.

He said since he’s being the director, more arrests have happened.

“In May we had 18 arrests, in June we had 26, and in July, we had 48,” Thomas said.

The number of arrests go hand in hand with the number of tips given. In May there were 96, In June 136, and July 143.

Thomas said it’s all about getting to know the community so they feel comfortable calling.

“People wanna help, people will help. It’s just a matter of communicating with them, so they know who to call for help,”he said.

And when you call, your identify is hidden. Thomas said Crimestoppers pays not to have caller I.D.

“When you call us it’s total anonymous.When you give your information, we give you what we call a tip number that is for you and you only,” Thomas said. “So when you call back to verify is an arrest was made, you give us that tip number and that’s how we recognize who you are.”

And if an arrest is made, Thomas contacts the Crimestoppers treasurer, they send a check addressed to your tip number to a bank, and then you pick it up.

In May, June, and July more than $16,000 were awarded to people who gave tips.

In May Crimestoppers awarded $2,581. In June they awarded $4,525 and in July they awarded $6,653.

“We calculate the rewards based off the number of crimes solved, the number of charges, that are applied, and how many people are arrested at the scene,” Thomas said.

He said the money is tax free because the rewards come from donations.

“Donations made by businesses and individuals who believe in the better-meant of the community. And it’s really just that simple.”

So if you see anything, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone.

Thomas said Crimestoppers needs the community’s help finding a suspect.

Johntellis Mathis is wanted for the shooting that occurred at Waffle House on Pio Nono Ave on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should call 1-877-68CRIME.