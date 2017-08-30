Wilkinson County woman charged with murder in death of newborn son

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilkinson County woman is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of her infant son after he was born under the influence of meth.

37-year-old Tomalynn Johnson, of McIntyre, is in custody at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. An incident report says Johnson gave birth to her son at Oconee Regional Medical Center in Milledgeville on July 31. The baby tested positive for opiates and methamphetamine. The Milledgeville Police Department arrested Johnson and charged her with Possession of Methamphetamine and Cruelty to Children.

According to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Leonard D. Myers, the baby was transferred to Navicent Health in Macon and then to a hospital in Augusta. The baby died on August 22. Johnson was subsequently charged with felony murder.

A judge set bond at $50,000 for the initial two charges. Myers expects a new bond for the felony murder charge.

The case is currently under investigation by the Milledgeville Police Department and Baldwin County Department of Family and Children Services.