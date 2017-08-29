Three arrested for 44 burglaries and robberies in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men are in custody after being linked to a series of crimes over the summer in Bibb County. Sheriff David Davis made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t think we’ll get much argument to say that this summer has been full of roguery and hooliganism,” said Sheriff Davis.

Those three men robbed and burglarized more than 40 stores in Bibb County over the last few months. 39-Year-old Bennie Willis III was one of the three men.

“Subsequent investigation found out that Mr. Willis had been quite prolific over the last few months and he had broken into a bunch of about 12-13 stores,” said Sheriff Davis.

Willis was arrested after deputies got a call of a suspicious person near a Family Dollar after store hours. When deputies arrived, they caught Willis outside with a bag of cigarettes taken from the store. Willis is charged with 13 counts of Burglary after being connected to 13 burglaries since January.

On July 24th, a deputy saw two men going into Sharks Chicago Style Chicken and Fish Restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue after 3 AM. After a chase on foot, deputies arrested 23-year-old TyeJuan Taylor. Taylor is charged with 1 count of burglary, 1 count of probation violation as a misdemeanor and one as a felony .

“Subsequent investigation by Investigator Hester and Investigator Sanders, linked Mr. Taylor to 29 burglaries throughout our community over the last few months,” said Sheriff Davis.

Taylor has charges pending for those 29 burglaries.

Earlier this month, another man, 18-year-old Donnovan Hicks, was arrested along with others, during a car chase in Monroe County.

“Through subsequent investigation, he has been linked to at least two of our dollar store armed robberies,” said Sheriff Davis.

Hicks faces 5 counts of Armed Robbery, one count from a Family Dollar in December and 4 counts from a Dollar General in May, which had 4 victims.

Sheriff Davis says none of the men are involved in each other’s crimes, but they are off the streets. The work, however, is not done.

“There are some people that probably worked with them and helped them in their crimes and that’s where the investigation continues,” said Sheriff Davis. “But we feel that we have gotten the main people that were involved in each of these incidents off the streets and now towards justice.”

Sheriff Davis says deputies cannot do it all on their own, they need the public’s help. Any time you see anything suspicious, report it. There are still suspects that haven’t been caught and you can help get these guys off the streets. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME at any time.