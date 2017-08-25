MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A local pharmacist decided to order Narcan after he heard about the fake Percocet pills sold in Houston County.

Narcan is a drug used to stop the effects of opioids and reverse an overdose.

Matthew Frazier, owner and pharmacist at Your Corner Drugstore, ordered the drug to help people in the community.

“It’s time for I think all pharmacies to start carrying this,” Frazier said.

He said his passions include preparing medicine for people, but also helping them, so when he heard about the overdoses in Houston county, he had to order Naracan.

“We just wanted to make sure that the community had a place to go to get something to help if they did have somebody that they knew might possible have a problem that they may need to have it on hand,” he said.

Frazier has friends who were drug addicts, so he understands how dangerous an addiction can be.

“Things like this have ruined their lives. I don’t believe that addicts should be portrayed as criminals when in actuality they have an actual medical problem that needs to be addressed,” he said.

“You would spray it in one nostril and if the effects didn’t take affect, then you would the second spray in the other nostril 2 to 3 minutes after the first,” Frazier said.

So if you know someone that might need this medicine, Frazier says stop by because his pharmacy is safe place.

“We don’t judge anybody that comes through our door. Everybody we treat how we would want to be treated. We treat them like our grandmother. And that’s the way everybody should treat one another. The world would be a whole lot better place if we did,” he said.

You don’t need a prescription for this drug.