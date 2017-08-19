Man tased and arrested after coming toward an officer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – Bennie Willis III was arrested Friday night for a commercial burglary at Family Dollar at 4925 Bloomfield Rd.

A Bibb County officer saw Willis running in a church parking lot near the store, when the officer appeared at the scene.

The officer tried to detain the suspect, but he ran away.

The officer then chased after Willis and Willis eventually stopped.

The officer stated he saw the suspect with a crowbar and a bag full of cigarettes.

Willis dropped the bag and crowbar and then allegedly tried to come toward the officer, so Willis was tased and then arrested.

The suspect was checked out by EMS at the scene, interviewed, and then taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME