Man tased and arrested after coming toward an officer

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – Bennie Willis III was arrested Friday night for a commercial burglary at Family Dollar at 4925 Bloomfield Rd.

A Bibb County officer saw Willis running in a church parking lot near the store, when the officer appeared at the scene.

The officer tried to detain the suspect, but he ran away.

The officer then chased after Willis and Willis eventually stopped.

The officer stated he saw the suspect with a crowbar and a bag full of cigarettes.

Willis dropped the bag and crowbar and then allegedly tried to come toward the officer, so Willis was tased and then arrested.

The suspect was checked out by EMS at the scene, interviewed, and then taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    Cop should have shot the scumbag thief.

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Three men wanted for burglaries in Milledgeville and Putnam County
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Homeless man arrested for burglary, attempts to steal copper
Read More»
4 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Burglary Suspect Caught inside empty house in North Bibb
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»