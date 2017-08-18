Thousands Expected to Attend Boston Counter-Protests to Right-Wing Rally

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during a town hall event on June 1, 2017 in Boston. file Elise Amendola / AP file

“I didn’t want them to get a permit, quite honestly,” Mayor Marty Walsh said, according to

NBC Boston, “but we also believe in free speech.”

The permit allows for 100 people to attend. Neither ANSWER Coalition Boston nor Black Lives Matter have acquired permits for the counter-protests.

Walsh later told WGBH Greater Boston that he’s confident there will be no violent repeats of Charlottesville, stating that he believed Saturday’s group is not the same as those who appeared in Virginia.

This is the second rally planned by the Boston Free Speech Coalition. During a May event the event was made up of self-described libertarians and Trump supporters as well as Oathkeepers and American Patriot Three Percenters — the latter two groups attended the “Unite the Right Rally” in Charlottesville.

John Medlar, one of the organizers, has told multiple media organizations that the rally is not intended for white supremacists, neo-Nazis or members of the Ku Klux Klan and has made it clear that the “Boston Free Speech Rally” is not for those who attended the protests in Charlottesville. He also claimed the event was for liberals and posted an email he wrote on Facebook that seems to indicate he invited Black Lives Matter’s Boston chapter to send a speaker.

NBC News was not able to confirm the authenticity of the invitation.

“We are seeing this kind of rebranding of what white supremacy is since Charlottesville, but we are not buying this at all,” said ANSWER Coalition Boston organizer Kim Barzola.

A number of scheduled speakers who were supposed to attend — right-wing firebrands Gavin McInnes and Tim Gionet (also known as Baked Alaska) — decided to avoid the rally altogether in light of Charlottesville. Both have shared fears of being labeled white supremacists via social media and claimed to disavow violence.

Current speakers include congressional candidates Shiva Ayyadurai and Samson Racioppi as well as former InfoWars writer Joe Biggs. Kyle Chapman, a California activist who gained notoriety for bashing an Antifa protester with a stick and earned the nickname “Based Stick Man,” will also speak.

Chapman founded the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, which is to be the “tactical defensive arm” of McInnes’ mens-rights organization, the Proud Boys.

Nevertheless, Medlar maintains the rally’s aims are nonviolent and will promote free speech of all — except hate groups.

“We absolutely denounce the KKK, neo-Nazis, ID Evropa [Identify Evropa], Vanguard — all these legit hate groups. We have nothing to do with them and you don’t want them here, we don’t want them here,” Medlar said, according to

NBC Boston. “If they want to come have their own rally, we don’t want any part of it.”