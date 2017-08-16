UPDATE: Flash foods robbed, BCSO searching for two suspects

UPDATE – Jaquize Johnson, 24, was arrested around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnson is charged with robbery and a probation violation. No bond has been set.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Deputies are looking into a commercial robbery at a Flash Foods gas station on Mercer University Drive early Wednesday morning.

A suspect snatched money from the store employee while he was counting the money. The suspect took off on foot and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was unarmed and described as a slender dark complexion  male with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

If you have any information contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

  • Tellit22

    Just one clerk with a weapon, and using it on these scumbags, would have ended the robbery !

