UPDATE- Eddie Hightower, 27, and Jarvis Floyd, 21, were arrested for allegedly trying to rob Tom’s Mart on Tuesday.

Hightower was arrested on Wednesday and Floyd on Thursday.

Both are being charged with a criminal attempt to commit a robbery.

No bond has been set for either man.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who tried to rob the Tom’s Mart on Houston Avenue on Tuesday.

A store clerk reported two black male suspects coming into the store armed with a black hand gun. They attempted to leave the store without paying but were stopped by the store’s security door.

One of the two men waved their hand gun at the clerk while walking toward the store employee. It ended inn the two forcing the store’s security door open and running out.

No one was injured during the incident but if you have any information contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.