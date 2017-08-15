Wells Fargo Picks First Woman to Lead Board

Image: Elizabeth Duke

Elizabeth Duke in November 2010. Joshua Roberts / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

It’s the latest and one of the biggest reshufflings of executives since Wells Fargo paid $185 million in penalties last year in a

scandal over millions of fake accounts it opened in customers’ names to meet aggressive sales goals. More than 5,000 employees were fired in connection with the scandal.

Last month, the banking company said it would also pay $80 million in damages to more than a half-million customers who it acknowledged had been were charged for auto insurance they weren’t required to buy.

Two other board members, Cynthia Milligan and Susan Swenson, will also retire at the end of the year, Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo told NBC News it had no comment beyond the statement announcing the changes.

Sanger, 71, had been scheduled to retire in mid-2018 because of his age. But his early departure was signaled on Aug. 4 in Wells Fargo’s quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which said a new review was

likely to find a “significant increase” in sham accounts, leading to “actions in third quarter 2017.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, meanwhile, is investigating whether customers were affected by Wells Fargo’s freezing and, in many cases, closing, of consumer deposit accounts, the filing said. And it agreed last month to a federal settlement costing $108 million in a lawsuit over Veterans Administration mortgage refinance loans.

Image: Stephen Sanger

