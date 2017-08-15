Trump Says 'Alt-Left' Shares Blame for Charlottesville Rally Violence

President Donald Trump answers questions about Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Aug. 15, 2017. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The president also called the

suspect who is believed to have driven his car into the group of counter-protesters “a murderer” for the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

“You can call it terrorism, you can call it murder. You can call it whatever you want,” he said. “The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing.”

Former KKK leader David Duke

tweeted thanks to Trump for his comments.

“Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about

#Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa,” Duke wrote, referring to Black Lives Matter and the anti-fascist movement.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers, swiftly condemned Trump’s comments.

“From the beginning, President

Trump has sheltered and encouraged the forces of bigotry and discrimination,” Pelosi said. “There is only one side to be on when a white supremacist mob brutalizes and murders in America. The American people deserve a president who understands that.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted, simply,

“No words.”

The rowdy question-and-answer session came after Trump announced a new executive action on infrastructure aimed at reducing the time is takes to review projects.