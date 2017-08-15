Trump Retweets User Who Called Him a 'Fascist'

President Donald Trump retweeted this message Tuesday morning. Twitter

It didn’t take long for Holden to notice he had been retweeted by the world’s most famous tweeter.

Holden’s tweet was liked more than 2,000 times and retweeted nearly 450 times after Trump’s retweet.

“oooh, I’m going to have a lot of Trumpites to deal with today I reckon…” Holden tweeted after he noticed the president had shared his tweet with his 35.9 million followers.

On Twitter, Holden said he didn’t realize immediately that he had been retweeted by Trump, adding that his notifications on the site “went nuts.”

Holden now has one very unique addition he can make to his Twitter bio: “Endorsed by the President of the United States.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CNN image was tweeted out by user @SLandinSoCal, who appears to be a staunch Trump supporter. @SLandinSoCal’s Twitter page consists of pro-Trump memes and retweets from other users disparaging Democrats while praising the president.

Trump was previously criticized for

retweeting an edited video of himself tackling and repeatedly punching a figure with the CNN logo over its face.