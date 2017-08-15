Trump Retweets User Who Called Him a 'Fascist'

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

President Donald Trump retweeted this message Tuesday morning. Twitter

It didn’t take long for Holden to notice he had been retweeted by the world’s most famous tweeter.

Related:

‘Covfefe’: Donald Trump Invents New Word That Conquers Twitter

Holden’s tweet was liked more than 2,000 times and retweeted nearly 450 times after Trump’s retweet.

“oooh, I’m going to have a lot of Trumpites to deal with today I reckon…” Holden tweeted after he noticed the president had shared his tweet with his 35.9 million followers.

On Twitter, Holden said he didn’t realize immediately that he had been retweeted by Trump, adding that his notifications on the site “went nuts.”

Holden now has one very unique addition he can make to his Twitter bio: “Endorsed by the President of the United States.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

32 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Body Discovered in Creek Identified as Missing Utah Husband and Father
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sierra Leone Mudslide: 270 Bodies Recovered
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Battle Over Confederate Monuments Renewed After Charlottesville Violence
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»