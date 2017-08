Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi arrives at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 7, 2017. Pat Greenhouse / Boston Globe via Getty Images file

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi testified that she was “terrified” when one of the men confronted her outside a Boston-area restaurant where the series filmed in 2014.

Lawyers for the men insisted they were merely demonstrating against the nonunion crew.

The men were acquitted of charges of conspiracy to extort and attempted extortion.