Restaurant Report Card: Treasures by the Tracks

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A restaurant in downtown Gray is giving customers the chance to go antique picking while you’re waiting for some good homemade lunch food, and it has a perfect health inspection score.

“I’ve had people tell me before it’s like coming to my home and sitting at my kitchen table,” co-owner Paige Childs said.

She’s one of the reasons the restaurant has so much character, and has grown. The restaurant originally had just three tables – now it has 10.

“We’re very laid back,” Childs said. “If you can’t find something that you want get up and get it yourself just like you’re at home.”

Let’s take a look at some other scores this week:

Applebee’s on Eisenhower Pkwy – 100

Bourbon Street Grill on Eisenhower Pkwy – 80

Dab’s Cafe on Terminal Dr – 100

Growler USA on Mercer University Dr – 84

Sakkio Japan on Eisenhower Pkwy – 90

Cook Out on Watson Blvd – 100

Shane’s Rib Shack on Sam Nunn Blvd – 91

478 Country Buffet on E Johnson St – 91

Marco’s Pizza on N Lee St – 83

American Deli on N Jefferson St – 88

Good scores this week!

Paige and Rick Child’s knew they wanted a sandwich shop.

“The prices are reasonable, but they come back to see us because of the excellent customer service,” Paige Childs said.

The couple sells sandwiches, and an experience.

“The antiques are just a way for us to have something to do while you’re waiting on your food so it doesn’t seem like it takes us so long,” Childs said.

And the reason 41NBC stopped by is because Treasures by the Tracks has a perfect health inspection score. And how do they do that?

“We do what the health inspector tells us to do, it’s very simple, if he says do this, don’t do that, that’s what we do; we don’t argue with the health inspector,” Childs said. “The health inspector actually eats lunch here every time he inspects us, he always gets the Reuben. That’s a good sign when customers come in and see the health inspector eating there.”

Treasures by the Tracks in downtown Gray is making the grade this week!