North Korea Already Has a Devastating Weapon: Cyberattacks

John Hultquist, Senior Manager for Cyber Espionage Threat Intel at iSight, works in the firm’s Black Room, where vulnerability analysis is performed. Brooks Kraft / Corbis via Getty Images

Some researchers have linked North Korea to the WannaCry ransomware attack, an outbreak of malware in May reported to have infected more than 230,000 computers in over 150 countries, making data irretrievable in many cases. But the links are not clear enough for the U.S. to have publicly accused North Korea of involvement, multiple officials and private sector analysts told NBC News.

Kim Heung-Kwang, a former North Korean computer expert who defected to the south in 2004, told NBC News in an interview in Seoul that the North has trained thousands of military hackers capable of inflicting damage on South Korean and Western infrastructure.

“North Korea is able to use its cyber army to attack South Korea and the U.S.,” but the lack of internet connectivity in North Korea makes it hard for the U.S. to retaliate, he said.

FireEye has documented a number of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on South Korean organizations and others that appear to be connected to North Korea, the firm told NBC News.

For example, the firm said, in March 2011, suspected North Korean actors conducted DDoS attacks on the South Korean government, military infrastructure and a U.S. military base in South Korea.

In December 2014, the South Korean government reported that power plants operated by Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power were targeted with wiper malware, potentially linked to North Korean actors.

While the attacks were not believed capable of affecting the function of nuclear plants, “they could create a sense of panic by altering the function of non-operational networks, hijacking social media accounts associated with critical infrastructure, or spreading alarming SMS messages during a time of armed conflict,” FireEye said.

Not every expert is convinced that North Korea poses a major cyber threat.

“It’s mostly data disruption,” said James Lewis, a specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The people who haven’t done a good job defending themselves are the ones who get whacked. Companies or agencies that haven’t protected their data or backed it up.”

But Kim Heung-Kwang, who taught computer science in North Korea for 20 years before escaping 13 years ago, said North Korean hackers are working every day to perfect new techniques.

“They work hard to survive and do not give up,” he said. “If they don’t give up, maybe someday they might succeed.”