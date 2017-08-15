Milledgeville Police to offer free concealed carry course

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police will offer a concealed carry course for anyone interested to learn what wielding a weapon takes.

It’s a three session training at the law enforcement center that will teach residents about Georgia laws on gun use and give them a chance to practice using their fire arm.

Major John Davis says knowing how to use a gun is important but knowing when it’s appropriate to use one is key.

“Fire arms are a tool obviously, but they’re also a dangerous tool when they’re improperly used or when they’re wielded without any training. I think people should be trained and use weapons responsibly.”

Classes start on October 2nd and it’s free. A rep with the Milledgeville Police Department says they’re just about filled up for this session.

But, if you’re interested they do have a few more slots open. For information on how you can sign up, you can contact their information desk at 478-414-4081.