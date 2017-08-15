Macon-Bibb commissioners vote to go back to quarterly garbage billing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners voted to approve going back to quarterly garbage billing, at a commission meeting Tuesday night.

In March, commissioners voted to make residents pay their garbage fees once a year. Residents would have had to pay $300 at the end of this year, and $240, next year. After the 3-millage tax increase suggested, some residents didn’t think it was O.K. to be charged so much all at once.

So, commissioners voted 5-4 to go back to charging residents every quarter.

Commissioners will hold one more public hearing for the tax increase on Friday 8/18 at 6 PM, then have the final vote at 7 PM.

