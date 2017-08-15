Logan Smith Is In the Nazi Hunting Business

Peter Cvjetanovic (C) along with Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle and chant at counter protesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson in Charlottesville, Virginia., Aug.11, 2017. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

“In many cases these people were posting white supremacist propaganda on their profiles, so it wasn’t hard to determine who these people were,” he said.

Although many of Smith’s 300,000 Twitter followers seem to find his brand of retribution appealing, the practice of naming and shaming alleged white supremacists has brought out a darker side of the internet on both the left and the right.

Since Saturday, Smith said he’s received a spate of death threats against both himself and his family.

But so has University of Nevada Reno student Peter Cvjetanovic, who was among the first men Smith identified after Friday’s protest.

“I understand the photo is very bad looking, but I don’t believe you should threaten my family,” Cvjetanovic told NBC News’s Jo Ling Kent. “To me that’s monstrous. You can call me Nazi, you can hate my ideology, but I wouldn’t threaten anyone.”

Smith scoffed at the idea that the men who marched and fought over the weekend did not intend to intimidate or threaten anyone and he vows to continue naming and shaming alleged white supremacists, no matter the personal cost.

“Intimidation tactics are how these people work — it’s how they’ve worked back since the days of the KKK burning crosses in people’s yards,”he said.

“That’s how they win. Bigotry thrives on silence. It requires people to say nothing — and I refuse to let that happen.”