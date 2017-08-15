DOJ Wants Records on Visitors to Trump Protest Site

Protesters display anti-Trump signs ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on Jan. 20, 2107. Jewel Samad / AFP – Getty Images file

The government, in turn, could use that activity against the person, he said. That, he said, could have a chilling effect on people who want to visit websites with viewpoints that differ from the administration’s.

Jennifer Daskal, an associate professor at American University Washington College of Law who used to work on national security issues in the Justice Department, agreed.

The government’s prosecution of Jan. 20 protesters is troubling enough, Daskal said, “but this warrant is seeking data about a whole host of individuals who have not been criminally charged and for whom there doesn’t appear to be any legitimate basis for investigating, other than the fact that they accessed a website where the protests originated from.”

The government’s plan, she said, seemed to be to “build a map of everyone who might have been there” and connecting them with information gleaned from other evidence.

“But that borders on a fishing expedition,” said Daskal.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington D.C. declined to comment on the case, referring instead to the government’s latest court filing. In it, government lawyers argued that they are keeping its investigation focused on the violent protests.

Robert Cattanach, a former lawyer in the Justice Department’s civil division with an expertise in cybersecurity, said the loads of “raw data” sought by the government is “too unmanageable to be useful” and was likely a first step in an attempt to ultimately identify protesters.

It is common for prosecutors to develop searches in two stages, first obtaining electronic records, and then scouring that data for the evidence of the crime itself.

But Cattanach said he was skeptical that the data would be used only for that.

“Is the purpose of this to prosecute people who committed violence on inauguration day? That may be a collateral benefit. I think they’ve cast too broad a net for it to be just that.”

Stephanie Lacambra, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which advocates for digital privacy and advised DreamHost early in the case, believes that the company “did the right thing in standing up for its users.”

DreamHost, she said, is part of a years-long backlash by technology companies against the government’s collection of consumer data, an issue exposed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked documents showing how the agency secretly breached company networks.

She added: “If a government is allowed to just log everyone who logs into a particular website, you can see how it could become a tool toward a totalitarian type regime where any dissenters can be identified and chilled into silence.”