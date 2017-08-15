Banning Trans Troops Could Cost U.S. $960M, Report Says

Felix Debs, 30, protests President Trump’s proposed ban of transgender people serving in the U.S. military during a rally outside the U.S. Army Recruiting Station on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Luis Sinco / LA Times via Getty Images

In order to get to their $960 million estimate, the report’s authors multiplied the number of transgender service members (they used the Palm Center’s previous estimate of

12,800) by the average per-person cost of recruiting and training a replacement for each service member who would be discharged (they used the AMSARA estimate of $75,000).

For the estimated cost of transition-related health care, the report’s authors used the RAND Corporation’s higher-bound estimate of

$8.4 million per year.

Estimates for the number of currently serving transgender service members and the cost of providing them with transition-related health care vary. The estimates of trans people serving range from 1,320 (RAND Corporation’s lower-bound estimate) to 15,500 (the estimate provided by

Williams Institute at UCLA Law).

And while RAND estimates transition-related health care costs would be less than $9 million a year, the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group,

estimates direct and indirect costs of allowing transgender people to serve could rise to $3.7 billion over 10 years.

While there has not yet been an official reversal of Barack Obama’s 2016 policy change allowing transgender individuals to serve openly, President Trump’s Twitter announcement that transgender people are not allowed to “serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military” garnered swift reactions from LGBTQ advocates and U.S. policy makers. Most recently, a

lawsuit was filed in federal court to prevent the ban from ever taking effect.

