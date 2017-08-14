Victim Battles For 'Upskirting' to Be Made Sex Crime in Britain

Katy Perry and Russell Brand attend John Galliano Pret a Porter show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010 at Halle Freyssinet on Oct. 7, 2009. Eric Ryan / Getty Images Contributor

Holly Kearl of Washington D.C. non-profit, Stop Street Harassment, meanwhile,

points to a case where a teenager was charged in connection with upskirting photos taken of women who were riding the escalator at various Metro stations in Maryland just last week

According to Christina Gagnier, a California based lawyer and advisor for the anti-cyber exploitation non-profit

Without My Consent, laws on upskirting differ from state to state in the U.S..

In California, for example, upskirting falls under and is covered by the non-consensual distribution of intimate photos,” Gagnier says.

More than

30 states have moved on the wider issue of “non-consensual pornography” which accounts for issues like upskirting and revenge porn, Gagnier adds.

But like in England, there remain places where the law was never designed to contemplate issues like upskirting, which have become prominent with modern tools like camera phones and selfie sticks.

Susan Gallagher, a professor of political science who specializes in gender, privacy and politics at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, says many uskirting cases in the U.S. rely on older laws and have hinged upon what degree of privacy a victim can expect in a public place.

“ [The best solution would be] a very robust criminal and civil regime at a federal level”

She points to a 2016

case in Georgia where a man was found not guilty of taking upskirting photos in a grocery store. Under voyeurism laws in the state at the time, such images were only illegal if they occurred “in any private place and out of public view.”

Some states with similarly worded laws have tried to argue that the “private place” is the woman’s body, Gallagher continues. But seeing as that is not how those laws were intended when written that interpretation “hasn’t really held,” she said.

Georgia subsequently moved to

amend its laws and as of May upskirting is now illegal in the state.

Gagnier says she wishes the issue didn’t have to be legislated upon but believes the best solution would be “a very robust criminal and civil regime at a federal level so victims have access to justice down both of those paths.”

She says that would be the case if a

2016 bill introduced by California Congresswoman Jackie Speier on non-consensual pornography were to become law.

Back in England, McGlynn highlights laws that have been introduced in Scotland and the Australian state of Victoria as key examples to be followed by U.K. legislators.

Gina Martin Gina Martin / NBC News

Martin, meanwhile, says her campaign has received messages of support from lawyers and lawmakers in the U.K. parliament. Ideally, she wants upskirting to be regarded as a sexual offense.

“If it was classed as a sexual offence a lot more women would start reporting it as they could do so anonymously,” she says.

Yet just raising the issue and speaking to other women has been a reassuring experience for Martin, even though she has received abuse from trolls on various social media channels as well.

“I got so many messages from women who this has happened to, so it’s obviously a really big issue,” she says.

“Girls as young as 15 [told me it has happened to them]. They didn’t know what to do. So this is why I really want to push it,” she adds.