Unusual Disappearance of Texas Man Alarms Family

“They had a house rented and friends coming,” Gail told Dateline. “He loves that sort of stuff. He’s a bit nerdy, loves science and stuff. It sounded like he was really looking forward to seeing it.”

Family members say Ken was stressed about work recently, but outside that, they told Dateline they don’t believe anything else was troubling him.

The Corinth Police Department is investigating, but do not suspect foul play at this time. Officials believe Ken left on foot of his own free will. But Assistant Chief Greg Wilkerson told Dateline they are concerned for Ken’s safety.

“We’ve tracked down every possible lead, but there has been nothing,” Wilkerson said. “We’re hoping someone sees his picture and recognizes him, and calls us. And we can intervene or offer help to him if he needs it.”

Several searches have been conducted in and around the wooded areas surrounding the Draper home, according to officials. Little evidence has been located.

Whatever may be going on, Ken’s family simply wants him home safe.

“It’s just crazy. You think, ‘Did something happen?,'” Ken’s sister-in-law Gail told Dateline. “We just want him to know we love him and we want him to come home. And to anyone who knows anything, he has a family and is very loved.”

Ken Draper is 53 years old and is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Corinth Police Department at (940) 349-1600.