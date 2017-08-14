A teenage female is shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the hospital after being shot early this morning. Deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office say 19 year old Andrea Hawkins was shot in the leg as she stood on her balcony at the Arbor Apartments. The apartment complex is located at 3901 Northside Drive. Hawkins and her roommates got into a argument. Police say an unknown male joined the altercation. Authorities say that person got a rifle and started shooting at Hawkins and her roommates standing on the balcony. The suspect drove off in a gold car. Hawkins is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.