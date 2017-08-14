Rep. Waters 'Not Surprised' Trump Took Days to Condemn Hate Groups

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on January 31 in Washington. Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images file

“So, they convinced him to come out, but it’s not in his heart. It’s not in his heart and you could see that,” she said.

Waters added that if Trump should have initially come out without prepared remarks and denounced such groups explicitly.

“It would have been easy for him to do, but he didn’t do it because it’s not in his heart,” she said.

Waters strongly rebuked the president, calling Trump a “dishonorable human being who does not deserve to be president of the United States of America.”

White House aides came to Trump’s defense following his Saturday remarks, with Vice President Mike Pence initially pinning blame on the media for not focusing more on the violence.

And on Sunday, the White House had put out a statement further clarifying Trump’s comments, saying: “The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”