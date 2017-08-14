Nigerian LGBTQ Activist Granted Asylum in UK After 13 Years

Kenyan gay and lesbian organizations demonstrate outside the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi on February 7, 2014. Simon Maina / AFP/Getty Images

African countries have some of the most prohibitive laws against homosexuality in the world: Same-sex relationships are a crime across much of the continent and can lead to imprisonment or the death penalty.

Apata ran away from her husband after she was pressured to marry which led to a Sharia court sentencing her to death for adultery and witchcraft. She then fled to London, where she claimed asylum for the first time in 2004.

Rights groups celebrated the decision to grant Apata asylum but said more needed to be done to protect LGBTQ asylum seekers.

“Our dear friend Aderonke Apata has finally been granted refugee status after years of fighting for justice,” said UK activist group

Right to Remain. “She is a true inspiration.”

Paul Dillane, executive director of LGBTQ rights group

Kaleidoscope Trust and a witness in Apata’s case, said her decade-long legal battle was an “egregious miscarriage of justice.”

“Seeking asylum is not a crime and LGBT people fleeing persecution must be protected under the law. In my years of working with refugees, Aderonke’s case stands out as an egregious miscarriage of justice,” Dillane said in a statement to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Home Office said it “remains committed to improving the asylum process for those claiming asylum on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Apata said the practice of assessing Africans’ sexual orientation claims based on Western standards was problematic.

“They expect an LGBT person to have used sex toys, to go to gay clubs,” Apata told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in May.

She has worked with several gay rights groups across Britain and is helping other LGBTQ Africans who are going through the same process.

