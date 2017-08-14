Macon blogger on Dallemand case: ‘Unfortunately, we were right’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority chairman, Cliffard Whitby, has resigned. This came one day after Whitby was indicted for fraud, laundering money, and bribing former Bibb County School Superintendent Romain Dallemand.

This is new information, but it’s something a Macon blogger has been suspicious of for years. Editor of ‘We Are Politics’, Bill Knowles, has done his research on Dallemand.

“Unfortunately, we were right,” said Knowles in response to Dallemand pleading guilty of tax evasion. “I knew this was going to be a train wreck.”

Knowles investigated Dallemand’s past, before Dallemand was appointed Bibb County Superintendent. He was in contact with Dallemand’s former co-workers in Rochester, Minnesota, where he was a superintendent there as well.

“Those people reached out to us after he got here and told us a lot of things that he did,” said Knowles. “I had already seen it. As a matter of fact, before he even came here, I sent him an e-mail and told him not to come here.”

Knowles says Dallemand was accused of harassment and lying.

Dallemand was later hired by the Bibb County School Board and according to court documents, during his time as superintendent, he accepted around $400,000 in bribery money from Whitby.

Knowles believes that as the investigation continues to unfold, more people connected to the crimes, will surface.

“There are just several more people that are going to be involved in this, per the indictments,” said Knowles. “It looked like there’s a few more people that will be involved in this. I’m sure there’s going to be other people involved.”

Knowles says he’s happy, this information is coming out and people are being held responsible. He will also continue to do his own investigating.

“Hopefully we can get some of the taxpayer money back,” said Knowles. “I sincerely doubt it, but there is so much more out there that we don’t know about that’s still out there.”