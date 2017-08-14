Jury Sides With Taylor Swift in Sexual Assault Trial

DJ David Mueller speaks during the alleged groping trial with Taylor Swift on August 8, 2017 at the Denver Federal Court in Denver, Colorado. Jeff Kandyba

Martinez previously dismissed Mueller’s defamation-of-character claim against Swift because he waited too long to file it.

During closing arguments on Monday, Mueller’s lawyer, Gabriel McFarland, told the jury his client would have never compromised his “dream job” to reach under the skirt of one of “the planet’s biggest superstars.”

Mueller, he added, is a “guy who by all accounts has been respectful of women and treated them appropriately.”

As McFarland spoke, Swift wept, Reuters reported.

Doug Baldridge, Swift’s lawyer, countered that eight witnesses saw the assault, and that Mueller lost his job because “he grabbed her butt and got caught. Now he’s victimizing her again to save his butt.”

In a statement, Swift thanked her lawyers “for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by sexual assault” and said she planned to donate to organizations that assist victims.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.”