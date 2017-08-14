Is a Chinese Automaker Buying Detroit's Fiat Chrysler?

Vovlo CEO Hakan Samuelsson speaks during presentation of the new Volvo XC60 car during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2017. Denis Balibouse / Reuters file

The same approach could work for GAC or another Chinese carmaker with deep enough pockets, suggested Joe Phillippi, head of AutoTrends Consulting. “We could see a mad scramble among the top three of four players in China to tie up with an American partner and FCA is the one most open.”

Marchionne has been openly looking for another partner and has approached a variety of potential Western allies, notably including General Motors, which turned him down flat. While Marchionne has most often suggested his goal is an alliance, he has not ruled out the sale of his company and, during a recent conference call with industry analysts acknowledged he would even consider selling off specific FCA brands.

What’s for Sale?

The primary focus likely would be on the company’s two crown jewels, Jeep and Ram. Light truck sales are booming worldwide and, in the U.S. now account for almost two-thirds of the new vehicle market. Jeep sales have slid slightly this year, but only because of production issues related to a planned expansion of the brand. An all-new version of its iconic Wrangler model, for example, will soon start rolling off a completely refurbished plant in Toledo, Ohio. An assortment of new models, including a Jeep pickup and the reborn Wagoneer flagship model are in the pipeline, as well.

“The timing couldn’t be better for a sale,” said analyst Sullivan. “While every other automaker is struggling with declining sales and bloated inventories of passenger cars, that’s not something that FCA has to deal with since they have a much less car-centric line-up.”

The question is what would be left if either Jeep or Ram — or both — were sold off. The two remaining U.S. brands, Chrysler and Dodge, have seen their product line-ups largely scaled back over the last several years, reflecting the rapid decline in sedan and coupe sales. The Fiat brand continues to struggle, especially in the U.S. And the planned, $6 billion revival of the Italian Alfa Romeo brand is still in the early stages.

For his part, Marchionne has said he also sees great potential for Alfa and the even more upscale Maserati brand in China.

Chinese Ownership After a Billion-Dollar Bailout?

How a Chinese acquisition of FCA would play out is far from certain, especially in today’s political climate. There could be strong opposition to the sale of a company saved only with the help of U.S. taxpayers — though FCA ultimately paid back the U.S. Treasury, unlike rival General Motors.

China, on the whole, is facing the threat of trade sanctions by the Trump administration because of a lopsided trade balance. In March, National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro declared “unacceptable” China’s policy on imports of foreign-made autos. The country has a 25 percent tariff on American-made vehicles. It also requires foreign companies such as FCA, Ford, and General Motors to enter an alliance with local Chinese companies if they want to produce vehicles in that country.

China hasn’t been the only target. In January, the new president warned Toyota it could face a “big border tax” if it didn’t shift more production to the U.S.

During his presidential campaign, Trump also repeatedly went after Ford for planning to shift small car production from an American plant to Mexico. Curiously, he was essentially silent when Ford more recently said it would, instead, build its compact Ford Focus in China.

“The Ford decision shows how flexible multinational companies are in terms of geography,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross responded to that announcement.

Nonetheless, with the president now putting Chinese trade back in the spotlight, anything that might boost the trade imbalance — and high-dollar cars could do that quickly — might trigger a sharp rebuke. But by acquiring FCA and retaining — and perhaps even expanding — its U.S. production base, some observers believe a Chinese automaker could enter the market without stirring up trade frictions.