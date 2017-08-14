Hundreds Killed in Sierra Leone Mudslide

Flooded streets in Regent near Freetown, on Aug. 14, 2017. AFP – Getty Images

The death toll is expected to rise as more bodies are recovered, Red Cross spokesman Abu Bakarr Tarawallie said.

“It is likely that hundreds are lying dead underneath the rubble,” Foh said the mountain town of Regent. He said a number of illegal buildings had been erected in the area.

“The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken,” he said. “We’re trying to cordon the area. Evacuate the people.”

Mudslides and floods are fairly common during the rainy season in West Africa, where deforestation and poor town planning has put residents at risk.