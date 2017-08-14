GoDaddy to Pull Plug on Neo-Nazi Website The Daily Stormer

Domain hosting company GoDaddy said Monday that neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer has 24 hours to find a new provider before its service is canceled following the publication of a disparaging article about the woman killed in the Charlottesville protests.

Shortly after the announcement, the Daily Stormer — the top hate site in America, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center — appeared to be hacked by activist group Anonymous.

On Sunday, the Daily Stormer published an article about Heather Heyer, who died after a vehicle plowed into a group of counter-protesters demonstrating against white supremacists.

A Twitter user flagged the offensive content by taking a screengrab of the article, and tweeting it at GoDaddy.

The article, which had the byline of the Daily Stormer’s founder Andrew Anglin, mocked Heyer’s looks and degraded her for not being a mother.

It also elevated the suspected driver, James Alex Fields, Jr., saying, “despite the cool demeanor he shows in his social media profile pictures, it appears that road rage got the best of him.”

“We have informed the Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service,” GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race wrote in an email to NBC News.

Race also noted that GoDaddy does not host the Daily Stormer on its servers — it only hosts the domain.

The Daily Stormer, which takes its name from the gutter Nazi propaganda sheet known as “Der Stürmer,” promotes anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In the past, GoDaddy said it could not disable the Daily Stormer’s domain or that of other neo-Nazi website, because of Anglin and others’ First Amendment right and freedom of speech.

Image: Daily Stormer

