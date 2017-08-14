Girl Killed, Several Injured as Car Plows Into French Pizzeria: Police

PARIS — French police say a young girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.

One official gave the girl’s age as 8, while another said she was 12 and up to eight people were injured.

The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

